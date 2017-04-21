4th shooter sentenced in murder of 12-year-old Amiya Moses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fourth shooter has been sentenced after pleading guilty this week to the murder of 12-year-old Amiya Moses in December of 2015.

Demichael Deandre Billie, 27, of Richmond, took a plea to second-degree murder in connection to Amiya’s death. As a result, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The shooting happened just days before Christmas in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road when Amiya was playing outside of a friend’s home. Amiya was shot in the back when she was caught in the crossfire between Billie and several other shooters. She died shortly thereafter after being taken to the hospital.

Billie joins Dwight Q. Jackson, 20, Shaquille D. Maxwell, 20, who previously entered guilty pleas in relation to Amiya’s death.

Davarn M. Hancock, 22 was also convicted of first-degree murder charges after his case went to trial.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.