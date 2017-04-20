XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft visits kids in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joe Gibbs Racing XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft visited Central Virginia Thursday to promote NASCAR’s return to Richmond International Raceway and to see what some local kids are doing that may land them future NASCAR roles.

Tifft saw mini-car hill races at Holman Middle School, ate lunch with a student robotics team at Deep Run High School, and toured classes at the Automotive Technology Program at the Henrico Career and Technical Center at Hermitage High School.

NASCAR returns to Richmond April 28th-30th. The XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250 is Saturday April 29th, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners’ 400 is Sunday April 30th.