World War veterans honored in rolling museum in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 36-foot military museum on wheels that is filled with artifacts from dozens of Virginians who served in both world wars will roll into Newport News this week.

Local publications report the display is part of an annual convention that will bring distinguished combat veterans to the town for a series of events starting on Wednesday that will run through the weekend.

The museum is part of the Virginia World War I and World War II Profiles of Honor Tour. The exhibit marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I and the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Visitors are encouraged to bring memorabilia that can be digitally scanned and displayed in the public archives of the Library of Virginia.

The event is free to the public.

