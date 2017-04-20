Washington Redskins release 2017 NFL Schedule

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 NFL schedule has been released Thursday evening, the Washington Redskins will get five prime time games this season.

The Redskins open the season on September 10th against their NFC east rivals the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field, 1:00 p.m.

After a trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams that following Sunday, September 17th at 4:25 p.m., the Redskins will play back-to-back prime time matchups with the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, September 24th at 8:30 p.m. in Landover, MD followed by a Monday night game in Kansas City against the Chiefs on October 2nd at 8:30 p.m.

The Washington Redskins will host their first ever Thanksgiving day game on Thursday, November 23rd at 8:30 p.m. against the New York Giants, then play a second consecutive Thursday night game against the Cowboys in Dallas on November 30th at 8:25 p.m.

The Redskins end the season travelling to the Meadowlands to play the New York Giants, Sunday, December 31st at 1:00 p.m.

Here is the full 2017 Washington Redskins schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FOX) 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams (FOX) 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS (NBC) 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 at Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 BYE

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Monday, Oct. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (FOX) 4:25 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 5 at Seattle Seahawks (FOX) 4:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 19 at New Orleans Saints (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (NBC) 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (NBC/NFLN/Amazon) 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS) 4:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. DENVER BRONCOS (CBS) 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 at New York Giants (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*