Richmond’s Rappahannock Restaurant reopens following fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Rappahannock Restaurant is reopening its doors Thursday night after it was forced to shut down due to a fire.

The restaurant, located at 320 E. Grace Street, was closed for six weeks after a fire ripped through the business’ kitchen back in early March.

Firefighters believe the fire sparked in the hood system which spread to the roof. Luckily, no one was hurt but the building did receive extensive damage.

To celebrate the grand reopening, customers can enjoy $1 oysters all night.

The dinner is set to begin at 5 p.m. and you can make reservations online.

