VCU’s Mo Alie-Cox signing with Indianapolis Colts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mo Alie-Cox is known for his blocks and dunks with the Rams at the Siegel Center. Very soon, he could be known for being Andrew Luck’s safety valve.

The former VCU basketball player is expected to sign a deal to play with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL as a tight end, his agent Joe Flanagan confirmed with 8News.

Due to Alie-Cox’s redshirt status as fifth year player for VCU he was eligible for last year’s draft, making him a free agent this offseason.

He will attempt to transition from basketball to football, a sport he hasn’t played since his freshman year of high school. On VCU Athletics’ website, Alie-Cox is listed 6’7″, 250 lbs and his only participation in football have been workouts since the college basketball season ended in March.

On April 11th, he worked out for NFL scouts out at Sports Reality Performance Training in the hopes he would catch an NFL teams’ eye. After the workout, Alie-Cox’s agent told 8News Alie-Cox would likely sign with an NFL team before the draft on April 27th.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

