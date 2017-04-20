Relief on the way for drivers who owe big on toll late fees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The operator of the Elizabeth River Tunnels says it will send refund checks to more than 800 customers with excessive fines for failing to pay tolls on time.

WAVY-TV reported Wednesday that the checks will be issued before the end of the month. Some partial refunds were mailed Wednesday to people with bills over $1,100.

ERC CEO Philip Shucet made the announcement a few weeks after Gov. Terry McAuliffe said customers who paid fines greater than $2,200 would be reimbursed. Shucet said ERC will start offering settlements on Thursday.

He also said late fees on tolls for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels will change. But he did not specify how.

