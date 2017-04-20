Police: 4 men charged with using forgery device to steal credit card information

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield County men are each facing a handful of charges related to credit card theft and fraud.

According to police, the four men — Mamadou Bah, Mohamed Barrie, Alpha Barrie and Abu Jalloh — were found to be in possession of more than 100 cartons of cigarettes as well as multiple gift cards that were purchased with stolen credit card information.

The four men each have been charged with three counts of credit card fraud, three counts of credit card theft, possession of a credit card forgery device and selling, purchasing or possession tax-paid cigarettes.

