Petersburg students selling art to raise money for school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Joscelyn Jones’ art class at Peabody Middle School have their work on display at the Petersburg Public Library, to raise money for the program.

The paintings will be on display throughout April in the lobby of the library, which is located at 201 W. Washington St. There will be an art sale, reception and award ceremony April 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public, and proceeds will benefit the Peabody Middle art department.

Click here to see more photos of the students’ creative works.

