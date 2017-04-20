RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people were honored Thursday for their work to break down barriers for people with mental illness in the local community.

Police officers, advocates and others who regularly provide crisis intervention were recognized at the NAMI Central Virginia awards Thursday evening.

NAMI awards honor champions for mental health View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

8News’ own Amy Lacey also attended and spoke about her ongoing series, ‘Faces of Recovery,’ tackling mental health.

An estimated 300,000 people are living with a mental illness in the Richmond region.

Below is a list of people and organizations who were recognized Thursday evening:

–Central Virginia CIT Coalition

–HENRICO Police K9 Handler/Officer Rachel Shrewsbury

— Colin Connelly

–Marty Shephard, Henrico Community Services Board

–Lt. John Irons, Hopewell

— Howard Twilley, NAMI Central Virginia

— Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.