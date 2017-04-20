RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people were honored Thursday for their work to break down barriers for people with mental illness in the local community.
Police officers, advocates and others who regularly provide crisis intervention were recognized at the NAMI Central Virginia awards Thursday evening.
NAMI awards honor champions for mental health
NAMI awards honor champions for mental health x
Latest Galleries
-
Unity Ride
-
Chesterfield County house fire
-
New businesses part of South Hill revitalization
-
2017 Bark and Brewfest Held held at Hardywood
-
2017 Bark and Brewfest Held held at Hardywood
-
Chesterfield Fire crews cleaning up apparent oil dump near Dutch Gap Boat Landing
-
Richmond Police: 3 men found shot in Mosby Court
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
8News’ own Amy Lacey also attended and spoke about her ongoing series, ‘Faces of Recovery,’ tackling mental health.
An estimated 300,000 people are living with a mental illness in the Richmond region.
Below is a list of people and organizations who were recognized Thursday evening:
–Central Virginia CIT Coalition
–HENRICO Police K9 Handler/Officer Rachel Shrewsbury
— Colin Connelly
–Marty Shephard, Henrico Community Services Board
–Lt. John Irons, Hopewell
— Howard Twilley, NAMI Central Virginia
— Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.