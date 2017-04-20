‘It’s pretty scary’: Powhatan County resident catches bear tearing through garbage

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lurking late at night in the woods near a home off of Powhatan Lakes Road in Powhatan County has been a neighbor no one wants around.

“My husband woke up one night and the side lights were on,” area resident Cristal Grubbs explained. “They were motion lights, and he said something was in the yard. We weren’t clear on what it was, but the next morning when we got up and there was trash everywhere and we knew a small animal couldn’t have done that.”

To crack the case, Grubbs put out a small wildlife camera pointed right at her trash cans.

“Well, we found a nice black bear that made his self at home for about 30 minutes the other night, from 3:30 to 4 a.m. he was busy in the garbage,” Grubbs said. “It’s pretty scary.”

The bear has now been hanging around this neighborhood for more than three weeks, Grubbs says nearly every night, the unwanted four-legged neighbor has been hitting someone’s garbage.

“Everyday there is some occurrence,” she said. “We have cleaned up a couple times and the last time I think the trash people cleaned it up for us.”

Now, Grubbs says she’s worried to even go outside her home.

“I don’t want to approach him, and I understand they are probably harmless, but I don’t know what my reaction is going to be if I see one of them,” Grubbs said.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said there is not currently any activity planned for this bear, but of course, they remind everyone to not approach a bear and to not intentionally feed bears. They say it’s also a good idea to try and secure trash cans, if possible.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.