Henrico County Police searching for man who allegedly stole cancer patient’s donation jar

HENRICO COUNTY, (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for taking a jar full of money that was being collected for a woman undergoing cancer treatment.

Police said that they are investigating an incident Wednesday in which a man walked into the 7-Eleven on Hungary and Woodman Roads in Henrico County and took a donation jar from the counter.

The jar was full of donations to help cover the living expenses of a long-time employee who was diagnosed with cancer as she undergoes treatment.

Police confirmed that about $100 was taken.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

