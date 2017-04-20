Good Samaritan rescues woman from burning home in Richmond

Related Coverage Victim seriously injured; 3 displaced in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Good Samaritan’s daring rescue may have saved a woman’s life. The elderly woman who he saved from a house fire in Richmond on Thursday could have died in the blaze. Now, she’s recovering from serious burn injuries.

The fire happened on Delaware Avenue in the city’s northside. And while one neighbor is credited with saving a woman’s life, he says he wouldn’t call himself a hero.

Nurdeen Nasir was sitting on his front porch with friends Thursday morning when he smelled smoke and realized his neighbors house was on fire.

“I knocked on the door and no one came to the door, so then I went to the window and I heard her saying, ‘help me! Help me! Help me!'” Nasir recalled. “I opened the doors and flames just came out.”

Nasir broke down the door and saw the woman surrounded by flames, so he went around the house to the side window.

“I opened the window and I stuck my body in and I pulled her out,” he said.

Nasir says Fire and EMS officials arrived shortly thereafter. While the woman was badly burned, he was told she is expected to survive.

He said the rescue is just a testament to how his mother raised him.

“It just came naturally,” Nasir said. “Once I heard her crying I didn’t have no choice but to go in the house and help her out.”

According to Richmond Fire officials, the victim suffered serious burn injuries to her face. Two others were also displaced due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

