Dozens pay it-forward at Starbucks drive-thru

BETHEL PARK, PA (WCMH) – At least 160 people paid it forward and bought coffee for the person behind them in line at a Pittsburgh area Starbucks drive-thru.

“They like… just felt like joy, and they were like, that’s so awesome of them, so they just wanted to do the exact same thing,” Logan Norris, a barista at Starbucks, told KDKA.

Norris said a customer offered to buy coffee for the strangers in the car behind them around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“It started out by… someone just came up and they wanted to do just that and pay it forward, and it just kept going,” said Norris.

