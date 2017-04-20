Culpeper okay’s settlement that allows Islamic Center permit

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has voted to accept a settlement that allows the Islamic Center of Culpeper to obtain a permit to build a small prayer house.

The Free Lance-Star reports the body voted 4-3 Tuesday to accept the settlement that lets the ICC obtain a pump-and-haul sewage permit after denying the group about a year ago. The county will pay the ICC $10,000 for expenses.

The Department of Justice filed suit against Culpeper County in 2016 on religious discriminatory grounds. The ICC filed a suit earlier this year.

Following an initial federal court hearing, the two sides were advised to compromise.

The agreement which still has to be approved by a federal judge states the county and the ICC are glad to resolve the matter expeditiously and without further litigation.

