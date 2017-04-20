Crews respond to house fire on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Richmond’s northside.

Richmond Fire tweeted out that heavy smoke and fire was coming from the two-story home located at 3320 Delaware Avenue.

A Richmond Fire spokesperson told 8News a female was inside the home at the time of the fire. It is still unclear if she was rescued or if she exited the home on her own. It is also unclear if she sustained any injuries.

The fire is now marked under control and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

