RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A campaign aims to bring U.S. Navy specialty license plates to Virginia — did you know there wasn’t one already?

Neither did retired Navy Captain Roger Hirsch, who’s pushing his campaign on Facebook.

Specialty license plates require approval from the General Assembly. There are currently 275 different specialty plates in the Commonwealth.

