Advocacy group passes free joints to members of Congress

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An advocacy group handed out joints of marijuana to members of Congress and their staffs as part of the first annual free cannabis giveaway.

The group wants to ensure Congress reauthorizes a rule to prevent the DEA and Department of Justice from interfering with local state medical marijuana laws.

The rule currently in place would expire next week, which would allow the Trump administration to crack down.

At this point, 29 states have medical marijuana laws, and seven states including Washington, D.C. have legalized recreational use of the drug. Both uses are illegal in Virginia.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.