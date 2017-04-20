2 Henrico County public schools locked down after nearby shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two public schools in Henrico County are on lockdown as a result of a nearby shooting and the resulting police presence in the area.

School officials cautioned that no incident actually happened at the schools and that everyone at the schools is safe. The affected schools are Laburnum Elementary School and Henrico High School.

Henrico Police said that the shooting took place in the area of Richmond/Henrico Turnpike and Meriweather Avenue.

When police arrived they say they found an adult victim with injuries who was then transported to the hospital.

Police said that the suspect fled on foot, and that a search is currently being conducted in the area.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.