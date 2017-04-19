VSP holds active shooter exercises in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is conducting active shooter exercises and training in Prince George County on Wednesday.

The training will be held at a location near Interstate 295 and Route 460.

Residents near this location may hear loud bangs and rumblings through the afternoon.

VSP says there is no reason to be alarmed or to call 911 if hearing the loud noises.

