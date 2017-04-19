Teen charged in deadly Hanover crash expected to plead guilty

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The teen charged in a Hanover crash that killed two is expected to plead guilty in court tomorrow.
Seth Fleming,19, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
He was the driver of the 2001 Dodge pick-up truck that crashed on Cold Harbor Road on April 23, 2016, claiming the lives of Dylan Ballard, 17, and Elliott Hinton, 22. A witness told officers they had been drinking and smoking pot before the crash.
Fleming could face as many as 10 years in jail for each count or just a fine.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Tripp Chalkley, this is not a plea deal.
Flemming is currently in jail for violating the conditions of his bond.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
