Teen charged in deadly Hanover crash expected to plead guilty

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The teen charged in a Hanover crash that killed two is expected to plead guilty in court tomorrow.

Seth Fleming,19, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

He was the driver of the 2001 Dodge pick-up truck that crashed on Cold Harbor Road on April 23, 2016, claiming the lives of Dylan Ballard, 17, and Elliott Hinton, 22. A witness told officers they had been drinking and smoking pot before the crash.

Seth Fleming could face 20 years for the deaths of Dylan Ballard and Elliott Hinton. He was set to go on trial next week. pic.twitter.com/dkzndY2Aof — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) April 19, 2017

Fleming could face as many as 10 years in jail for each count or just a fine.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Tripp Chalkley, this is not a plea deal.

Flemming is currently in jail for violating the conditions of his bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.