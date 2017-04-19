RPD to hold second town hall meeting tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second of four town hall meetings hosted by the Richmond Police Department will take place tonight.

This is all part of Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham’s ongoing effort to inform the public about his vision for police in Richmond.

“These meetings are a reflection of our mission: We make Richmond a safer city through community policing and engagement,” said Chief Durham. “The purpose of these town hall meetings is for the Department to get input from the general public. Our strategy depends on understanding what we can do better, and communicating with the public how they can help in our mission.”

There will be one town hall meeting in each of the department’s four precincts. The first town hall took place yesterday in the Second Precinct.

Tonight’s will be held in the Fourth Precinct at the Richmond Police Training Academy located at 1202 W. Graham Road.

The following two meetings will occur next Tuesday and Thursday:

Third Precinct: April 25, First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue

First Precinct: April 27, St. John’s Church, 2401 E. Broad Street

Each meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

