Richmond dentists offer free care to local children

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Children in Richmond will be able to receive dental treatments at no cost during Sharing Smiles Day, an annual day of free dental care hosted by children’s dental provider Kool Smiles on Sunday, May 21.

Kool Smiles will provide dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the location at 422 Southside Plaza St. in Richmond.

A limited number of appointments are available, and they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance of the event.

“If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to pain, difficulty eating, sleeping or speaking, and more serious infections, some of which can be life-threatening,” continued Dr. Nichols. “That’s why it’s important children see a dentist regularly for preventive care, before tooth decay has a chance to do lasting damage.”

Sharing Smiles Day is an annual event hosted by Kool Smiles Dentistry for Kids. In 2016, Kool Smiles dentists provided free dental care to more than 500 children in need.

