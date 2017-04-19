Gunshot victim dropped off at VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was dropped off at VCU Medical Center Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police say a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound was dropped off at VCU Medical Center by an SUV. Police are unsure where specifically the shooting occurred but believe the incident took place in Mosby Court.

No suspect information or motive has been released at this time.

