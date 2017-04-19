Local billboards to protest alleged animal abuse at McGuire VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You’ll soon see billboards popping up in the Richmond area protesting alleged animal abuse at McGuire VA Medical Center.

An animal rights group put up this sign in Cleveland to protest reports of animal testing at their local veterans affairs hospital.

You may recall, 8News’ Kerri O’Brien recently found animals were tortured, and some killed, during medical testing at McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond.

We’re told signs in our area will target McGuire.

