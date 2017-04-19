Juvenile charged in incident involving taser at Thomas Jefferson HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile has been charged in the incident involving a taser at Thomas Jefferson High School on Monday, Richmond Police confirmed to 8News.

According to a Richmond school official, there was an altercation involving 3 students. It is still unclear what exactly happened or how the taser was involved.

The juvenile was charged with simple assault and possession of a stun gun on school property.

Richmond Public Schools sent out the following statement on the incident:

School administrators are currently investigating this incident and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. As part of this investigation, the RPS Office of Safety & Security is also reviewing the safety procedures that are currently in place at the school to ensure that this remains an isolated incident. Based upon preliminary findings of the investigation, immediate steps are being taken to resolve a breakdown in compliance with the school division’s standard operating procedures for safety and security and appropriate personnel action is being taken in accordance with the school division’s human resources policies. As always, the safety of our students is a top priority and all students are expected to demonstrate appropriate behavior as outlined in the Richmond Public Schools Student Code of Responsible Ethics (S.C.O.R.E.) Handbook.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

