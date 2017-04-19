Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-295 south to Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 295 southbound at the Route 10 ramp in Chesterfield County.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:45 am. It is still unclear if there are any injuries.

The ramp will be blocked for an extended period of time, VSP says.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

