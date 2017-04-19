Inventor of wearable technologies to speak at Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inventor of wearable technologies and a leader in STEM will be speaking at a Richmond school on Wednesday.

The Steward School is hosting Leah Buechley as part of the 2016-2017 Bryan Innovation Lab Visiting Innovators Program.

The program is “Beautiful Technology: Blending high tech with traditional craft to bring programming off of our screens and into our hands.”

Buechley will participate in activities that are free and open to the Richmond community, including an afternoon Maker Fair and an evening lecture and discussion.

Participants will learn about cutting-edge tools and future trends of interactive wearable technology.

Buechley will also share her insights as a female entrepreneur developing products that are accessible to anyone interested in designing and building their own inventions.

The Maker Fair is set to start at 3:15 p.m. and the lecture and discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit HERE.

