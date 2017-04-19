Hanover Habitat looking for volunteers to help with home repair blitz

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Habitat for Humanity is looking volunteers help with a home repair blitz.

The repairs will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The focus will be five homes that need exterior repair in the S. Taylor Street and Randolph Street neighborhood in Ashland.

For more information, contact Jean Pollard at jean@therobertsinsurancegroup.com

