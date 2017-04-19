Former Dinwiddie deputy charged with child sex abuse

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former deputy with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and indicted on charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 15.

According to court documents, Hector David Jimenez allegedly forced a child between the age of 13-15 to have sexual intercourse with him in 2015.

Jimenez was not employed with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged crimes, according to Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Baskerville, but was working in law enforcement for another jurisdiction.

Jimenez, 46, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was indicted on Tuesday and fired from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.