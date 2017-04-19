E-ZPass customer service location changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The E-ZPass Richmond Walk-in Center will be closed on May 12 as a part of VDOT’s partnership with DMV to consolidate and increase E-ZPass walk-in center locations.

On May 15, the DMV will begin full E-ZPass customer services at the following locations in Richmond:

610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA

2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA

You can still replenish your account with cash using the E-ZPass Reload Card at participating Virginia Retail locations.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.