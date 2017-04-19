Dunbar leads Spider Tennis team to best season in program history

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders Men’s Tennis team is having its best season in program history. The Spiders have won 20 matches for the first time ever, and Jacob Dunbar is a big reason why.

Dunbar has won a record number of consecutive matches, and he’s done it despite overcoming a potentially life-threatening condition. Dunbar had a blood clot in between seasons. He had to have surgery to deal with that blood clot, which could have had fatal consequences. Instead, Dunbar has been fatal for his competition, and he hopes to lead the Spiders to an Atlantic Ten Championship.