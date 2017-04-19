Amazon adds alcohol to Prime Now delivery service in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service, Prime Now, announced Wednesday morning that they are adding beer and wine to its product offerings available for delivery in Richmond.

Some of the inventory include Chandon, Barefoot Wine, and Bud Light as well as local favorites like Stone Brewing, Hardywood, and Devils Backbone Brewing Company.

Prime Now is already delivering tens of thousands of items including milk, eggs, paper towels, toys, Amazon Devices and more.

The service in Richmond is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with one-hour delivery costing $7.99.

The two-hour delivery is free.

