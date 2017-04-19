71-year-old Ashland man dies in car crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Police are investigating a single-car crash that took the life of an Ashland man Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 15000 block of Blunts Bridge Road.

Their investigation revealed that a 1984 Mercedes sedan, occupied by only the driver, was traveling south on Blunts Bridge Road, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and flipped onto its side.

The driver, James Everett Keaton, 71, of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are continuing their investigation into what caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

