50 RPS buses to have stop-arm cameras starting Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, some Richmond Public Schools’ buses will be equipped with stop-arm cameras to monitor traffic.

Also starting Monday, officers with the Richmond Police Department will start issuing citations for anyone who violates laws involved with the buses.

Fifty out of 250 RPS buses will get 13 cameras each — nine on the outside and four on the inside. All RPS school buses are set to have these camera systems by the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

The $250 fine for violating laws around school buses will fund the stop-arm initiative.

