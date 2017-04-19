3 juveniles, 2 adults charged after trying to enter unmarked cruiser with officer inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.(WRIC) — Three juveniles and two adults were apprehended for attempting to enter an unmarked police vehicle while the officer was still inside.

The officer was stopped at the 5600 block of Burnage Court when a vehicle stopped behind the officer’s unmarked car.

Several people exited the vehicle, and one of them attempted to enter the officer’s vehicle.

The officer called for additional officers to respond. When officers arrived and confronted the suspects, they fled on foot.

The suspects were soon apprehended and later investigations indicated the suspects had entered several vehicles in the area and had stolen items, including cash and a firearm.

The two adults, 18-year-old Alberto Lindsey Moore and 18-year-old Jonathan Starks, were both charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, resisting arrest and tampering with auto. Starks was also charged with assault and battery of a police officer.

One 17-year-old male was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, a concealed weapon violation, possession of a firearm by a minor and violating curfew; he was taken to juvenile detention.

A second 17-year-old male was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, violating curfew and wearing a mask in public. He was released to his parents.

A third 17-year-old male was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and violating curfew. He was also released to his parents.

