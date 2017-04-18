Volunteers with United Way deliver kindergarten preparedness kits to dozens of schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers with United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg are lending a helping hand to upcoming kindergartners.

This is all to prepare ahead of kindergarten registration day.

Volunteers have put together 1,306 school kits to help kids prepare for class.

The kits are filled with pencils, paper, scissors, crayons, Play-Doh, composition books, and other books.

Emily Watkins with United Way tells 8News that the kits are beneficial to upcoming kindergarteners, their parents, and the schools.

“The kits they are incentives for parents to come to kindergarten registration day and that really helps the schools prepare because they’ll know how many children to expect in September,” Watkins said, “so you have a child with the necessary supplies multiplied a better-informed parent multiplied by a better-prepared school and it all adds up to more kids ready to succeed in school and life.”

The volunteers delivered the kits to 24 different schools in the area. This Thursday is kindergarten registration day for more than a dozen school districts across the Richmond region.

This means if your child will be 5-years-old by September 30, they will start school in the fall, but you have to get them registered.

