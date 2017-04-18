Tax Day: CPA tips, forms, and freebies

(WISH/WRIC) — It is Tax Day, the deadline to file your 2016 income taxes. If you haven’t filed, you still have time and options.

The first option is to complete your 1040, 1040A, or 1040EZ and either file electronically, as the IRS prefers, or drop it in the mail before the post office closes Tuesday.

Make sure to double check your social security number, bank account information and sign and date the forms. Those are the main reasons returns get kicked back.

If you do owe money to the IRS, filing for an extension does not get you out of paying by Tax Day. You need to pay the estimated amount due, before the end of the day. If you don’t, you could accumulate interest and penalties.

If you expect a refund, you have until essentially October of the year 2020, with the filing of extensions, to get your paperwork filed. If you miss that deadline, you “donate” your refund to the US Treasury.

Tax Day is a little later this year than in most years. Traditionally, taxes are due April 15, but since that fell on the weekend, the filing deadline would usually be set for the following Monday. However, April 17 is Emancipation Day, which celebrates President Abraham Lincoln signing legislation that freed slaves back in 1862. It’s also a legal holiday in the District of Columbia, so that pushed the tax deadline to April 18.

Check out the full list of discounts and freebies below, courtesy of Offers.com.

Food and Drink Offers

Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.

Beef O’Brady’s – You can take 15% off your bill on April 18.

Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:

* Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.

* Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.

Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.

Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.

Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

* Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.

* Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees.

Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

California Tortilla – You can dive into free queso and chips when you mention the password “tax crunch” to your server.

Capriotti’s – Get a medium sandwich for the price of a small sandwich.

Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.

Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.

Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.

Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.

Godfather’s Pizza – You can get a large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40.

Great American Cookies – Treat yourself to a free Birthday Cake cookie on Tax Day.

Hooters – Check out these Offers:

* 20 boneless wings for $4.18.

* Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

Hot Dog on a Stick – Grab a free original turkey dog.

Hungry Howie’s – Buy one large one-topping pizza, get one medium one-topping pizza for $0.18.

Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.

Maggiano’s – You can receive $25 off $150 worth of catering in select areas.

McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:

* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.

* Free small French fries.

* Hamburger for $0.59.

Noodles & Company – Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more.

Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

Papa Murphy’s – Bring home two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40.

P.F. Chang’s – Get 20% off takeout.

Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.

Pollo Tropical – You can get 15% off any order.

Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.

Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.

Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.

Sonny’s BBQ – Dig into a half priced rib dinner on April 18.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:

* $5 off two entrees.

* $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.

* Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.

The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.

Tony Roma’s – If you are a member of the Tony Roma Email Club, look for a coupon for a free dessert in your inbox.

World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.

Retail Offers

Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.

Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.

French Toast – You can get 40% off any order.

J.Crew Factory – Receive 50% off any order, plus free shipping.

Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:

* 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.

* 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping

* Extra 15% off home items.

Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.

Macy’s – Get up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+

Neiman Marcus – Get an extra 20% sale items.

Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.

Saks Fifth Avenue – Enjoy up to 80% off any order.

Travel & Service Offers

JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.

National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.

Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.

Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.

Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts – You can score up to 35% off online bookings for hotel stays between May 1 – September 30. To unlock the deal, use code HTAX00 and book by April 17.

