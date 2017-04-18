Spiders can’t hold eight-run lead, fall to William & Mary 11-10

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – The lights in the scoreboard at Pitt Field got plenty of work on Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Richmond baseball team and William & Mary combined for 21 runs and 26 hits in a slugfest on Tuesday, with the Spiders falling to the Tribe, 11-10 after William & Mary’s late rallied proved to be too much.

Junior shortstop Vinny Capra, the Atlantic 10’s leading hitter, went 3-for-4 on the day with three runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore Kyle Schmidt had a career-high three hits on the day for the Spiders, while Daniel Brumbaugh had a two-hit day and a team-high three RBIs. Jonathan de Marte had his third homerun of the season.

Freshman Jacob Weis tossed three scoreless innings to start the contest, but the Tribe was able to score seven runs in the final three innings to pull out the victory.

“We just have to make better pitches and do enough to win. It’s pretty simple, we need to make winning plays and we haven’t been able to do that,” Head Coach Tracy Woodson said. “This weekend’s a new opportunity for us against one of the tougher teams in the A-10. We’ll focus up and attack what’s ahead of us.”

The scoring started early and often with D.J. Lee drawing a leadoff walk and coming around to score on an RBI single from Brumbaugh. A throwing error plated Richmond’s second run and Kurtis Brown followed with a two-RBI single up the middle to make it 4-0 Spiders.

RJ Watters added one more before the inning came to a close with an RBI single up the middle to give Richmond a 5-0 after the first inning.

de Marte made it 7-0 in the home half of the second with a long home run to center field, his third of the season.

Brumbaugh struck again in the third, lacing a single to left field to once again plate Lee and push Richmond’s lead to 8-0.

William & Mary chipped away, getting four runs in the top of the fifth, but a sacrifice fly by Brumbaugh plated Lee yet again to make it 9-4 heading into the final three innings.

The Tribe wouldn’t go away, scoring five in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 9-9, but Capra stepped up and launched his third home run of the season over the left field wall to reclaim the lead, 10-9, in favor of the Spiders.

However, William & Mary got a two-run double in the top of the eighth to grab an 11-10 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish over the final two frames.

Richmond is back in action this weekend when they travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to take on Saint Joseph’s in a three-game set. The first game on Friday is slated for 3 p.m.