Richmond Police investigating shooting in city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southside.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning on the 2200 block of Afton Avenue in the Broad Rock area.

Police sources have confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. There’s still no word on the person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

