Pollen making life miserable for allergy sufferers

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — If you have allergies, you are probably feeling the impact of all the pollen outside.

Doctors tell 8News the yellow stuff has made lots of people sick and desperate for relief.

“It has been a bad allergy season this year. I have missed 11 days of work because of allergies,” Randyl Kirkland told 8News.

“I have had a bad cough to the point where once you start to cough you can’t stop,” Kirkland added.

If you drive around any Richmond neighborhood, you’ll find cars covered in pollen — something allergy sufferers want no part of.

“The worst part is there is like no energy. I don’t feel like doing anything. I haven’t seen my granddaughter in two weeks,” Kirkland added.

Doctor Elizabeth Jenkins told 8News she has seen an increase allergy-suffering patients.

“The biggest is nasal congestion,” Dr. Jenkins explained. “People don’t like when they can’t breathe through their nose.”

The bad news is pollen predictions remain high, but there is something you can do. There are plenty of over-the-counter medication, including Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, Flonase, and Nasacort, that provide relief, Dr. Jenkins added.Of course if

Of course, if over-the-counter-medicines don’t help you over time you should see your doctor.

