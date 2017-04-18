Police search for suspect who broke into Amelia Pharmacy

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in a breaking and entering case.

Police said a suspect broke into the Amelia Pharmacy on Monday, April 10 and drove off in what is believed to be a silver Toyota Prius.

If you have any information on this vehicle or this individual please call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118, or the Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200. Any person with information that leads to an arrest in this case, may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Solvers and can remain anonymous and still receive the reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.