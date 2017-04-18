Parents urged to get early start on kindergarten registration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, April 20thm parents in Hopewell to Richmond to New Kent will get a chance to register their kids early for kindergarten and meet teachers, faculty and staff.

The push from Smart Beginnings RVA is an effort to reach more parents and alleviate the number of kids not signed up for school on time.

It’s also an opportunity for parents to make sure they have all the paperwork they need, like proof of residence, birth certificates, and school entry health forms, and get extra guidance for the registration process.

Last year, around 4,000 students out of the 12,000 incoming kindergarteners were not signed up by April, with many not signed up by the first day of school.

Organizers are encouraging parents to come out and get the process started, even if they don’t have everything they need.

“It’ll all start this Thursday, April 20th, which is the day that the region points to for folks to get their paperwork together, medical appointments taken care of, and then come to our schools where staff will be available to help guide folks through the process,” Andy Jenks, spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools, said.

Click here for a full list of what you’ll need to register your child on Thursday.

