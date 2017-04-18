Multi-car wreck involving VSP trooper and tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-car accident involving a tractor-trailer and a Virginia State Police trooper is creating major backups on I-95 North in the City of Richmond, just south of downtown.

The three-car wreck occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 72. According to a VSP official, the tractor-trailer struck a Toyota truck and then an unmarked state police vehicle as traffic was slowing on the interstate.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

I-95 accident involving VSP trooper, tractor-trailer View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy 8News viewer Trip Lecheese)

The north left shoulder, left and center lanes are closed. The south left shoulder and left lane are also closed. The backup is currently two miles, although motorists should expect residual delays.

8News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.