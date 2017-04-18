Montpelier man wanted for eluding police

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for eluding police and possession of marijuana.

According to police, Richard Keith Loving, 27, of Montpelier ran from law enforcement officers in the west end of Hanover County on Monday.

Police said Loving is known to frequent the areas of Beaverdam and Montpelier in Hanover County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Keith Loving is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

