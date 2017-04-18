Montpelier man wanted for eluding police arrested

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The man wanted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for eluding police and possession of marijuana was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, Richard Keith Loving, 27, of Montpelier ran from law enforcement officers during a traffic stop in the west end of Hanover County on Monday.

No other details of the arrest were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

