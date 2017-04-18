Hundreds petition to stop Goodwill from coming to Bon Air shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people have signed a petition in hopes of preventing a Goodwill store from coming to their neighborhood shopping center.

The proposed Goodwill is supposed to replace the Martin’s grocery store that recently closed in the Stony Point Shopping Center.

Many Bon Air residents say that instead of another Goodwill, their neighborhood needs a new grocery store instead.

So far, the petition has garnered more than 500 signatures.

