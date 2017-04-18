Humans remains discovered in Fredericksburg identified as missing woman

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Humans remains that were discovered in Fredericksburg on Saturday have been identified as a missing Fredericksburg woman.

Authorities said that on Saturday, April 15 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a citizen reported finding what appeared to be human remains while relic hunting in a heavily wooded area in the City of Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg police responded and confirmed the remains to be human. The remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 32-year-old Rochelle Simms of Fredericksburg. Simms was reported missing in the City of Fredericksburg on October 26, 2016.

The location where the remains were located is not being released at this time as detectives are continuing to process and collect evidence.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.