Heroes Art Ball celebrates young cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Preparations are underway for one of the area’s most inspirational galas.

The Heroes Art Ball allows eleven pediatric cancer patients to auction off their own creations. They have been working on the project for months with the help of local artists and art teachers.

“It gives them, their siblings and families an opportunity to be heroes for the night,” says Lisa Goodwin, Co-founder and Managing Director of Connor’s Heroes, which is behind the annual event.

Proceeds from the auction benefit programs helping families of children battling cancer, along with the Connor’s Heroes Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.

Connor’s Heroes started the fund after learning Richmond did not have a research center dedicated to pediatric cancer.

“We’re known for so many things, why not be known as a center for pediatric cancer research? It is my mission and the mission of Connor’s Heroes to continue funding research,” Goodwin explains. “We need the support of the entire community.”

The Connor’s Heroes Pediatric Cancer Research Fund benefits research efforts of Dr. Seth Corey, who joined Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) and VCU Massey Cancer Center in October 2015 as the Chief of the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation.

It also supports the Jamie Hess Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Fund for research into chemo-resistant, high-risk leukemia.

“Childhood cancer is the number one reason why children die in this country after accidents, and less than four-percent of federal funding supports research,” Goodwin stresses the importance of efforts to fund studies that could save lives.

The Connor’s Heroes Art Ball is Friday, May 5 at the Science Museum of Virginia. It begins at 7:00 p.m.

Connor’s Heroes was founded in 2006 in honor of Goodwin’s son Connor, who won a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer when he was a preschooler.

