Henrico Police host series of open houses for community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is hosting a series of opens houses to connect with the community.

The first open house was hosted Tuesday night at their Central Patrol Station.

Their hope is that transparency will build stronger relationships.

Neighbors at Tuesday’s meeting said it’s a step in the right direction.

“We’re working together and I think that is so awesome,” said Henrico resident Doris Owens. “I really feel that that really helps the neighborhood keep it clean and fresh and livable and keep the undesirables out.”

There will be two more open houses: on April 24, 2017 at the South Patrol Station (561 Eastpark Court) from 6-8 p.m. and on May 4, 2017 at the West Patrol Station (7701 E. Parham Road) from 6-8 p.m.

